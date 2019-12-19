|
Kimberly Kay Carter, 59, of rural Columbia City, passed away quietly at her home at 11:50 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born March 28, 1960 in Vincennes, Indiana, a daughter of Charles Robert and Donna Kay (Wininger) Johnson. The family moved to Fort Wayne, where she attended Harrison Hill Elementary School and graduated from South Side High School in 1978.
On April 4, 2007, she married Thomas J. Carter. They made their first home in Fort Wayne. In 2015, they moved to the lake in rural Columbia City.
From 1996 until her retirement in 2016, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Fort Wayne Processing facility.
She enjoyed the outdoors, whether tending her flower garden, or fishing on the lake, or just enjoying her family. She took pride in sewing clothes and costumes for her grandchildren. Always ready for a game of chance, she was a power bingo player and delighted in playing the slots at the area Casinos.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; a son, Joshua A. Borton, Kathleen, GA; four grandchildren; a step-son, Nathaniel J. Carter, Roanoke; her father, Charles "Bob" (Diane) Johnson, Columbia City; a sister, Bobbi (Jim) Joseph, Fort Wayne; a brother, Michael Johnson; and her beloved dog, Norman.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Wininger.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Riverview Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Humane Society.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 20, 2019