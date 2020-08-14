1/1
Koreen Lynn Miller
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Koreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Koreen Lynn Miller, 50, of Columbia City, died at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the home of her in-laws in Columbia City. She had been in declining health.
Born on April 11, 1970, in Elmhurst, IL, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Lois H. (Gorman) Shampine. Her formative years were spent in Palos Hills, IL, where she graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in 1988.
She joined the U.S. Navy serving until her honorable discharge on October 25, 1991.
On October 10, 2010, she married Landon P. Miller. They made their home in Katy, Texas. In 2015, they moved to Columbia City.
From 2012 to 2015, she worked for The Jenkins Organization, Katy, TX, and from 2015 to 2016, she was the Office Manager for Fort Wayne Trees.
An outgoing personality, she enjoyed dancing and being with people. Attending New Life Community Church in Warsaw, she actively participated in the church community until her health prevented her. She adored horses, riding them at every opportunity. With a knack for design, she would refinish and renew furniture.
She is survived by her loving husband, Landon; two sons, Tommy and Dylan Townsend, both of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers, Kurt (Kim) Shampine, Glenview, IL, Kenneth Shampine, Chicago, IL; and three sisters, Kelly (Craig) Fleming, Orlando, FL, Kerry (Craig) Engberg, Chicago, IL, and Kris Shampine Redmond, Chicago, IL; her in-laws, Larry and DeLara Miller, Columbia City; and loved by 13 nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kim Shampine, and three brothers, Kayo, Kevin, and Keith Shampine.
A memorial service celebrating Koreen's life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20 at the Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S U.S. 33, Albion, IN. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service until 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home. 
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved