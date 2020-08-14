Koreen Lynn Miller, 50, of Columbia City, died at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the home of her in-laws in Columbia City. She had been in declining health.
Born on April 11, 1970, in Elmhurst, IL, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Lois H. (Gorman) Shampine. Her formative years were spent in Palos Hills, IL, where she graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in 1988.
She joined the U.S. Navy serving until her honorable discharge on October 25, 1991.
On October 10, 2010, she married Landon P. Miller. They made their home in Katy, Texas. In 2015, they moved to Columbia City.
From 2012 to 2015, she worked for The Jenkins Organization, Katy, TX, and from 2015 to 2016, she was the Office Manager for Fort Wayne Trees.
An outgoing personality, she enjoyed dancing and being with people. Attending New Life Community Church in Warsaw, she actively participated in the church community until her health prevented her. She adored horses, riding them at every opportunity. With a knack for design, she would refinish and renew furniture.
She is survived by her loving husband, Landon; two sons, Tommy and Dylan Townsend, both of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers, Kurt (Kim) Shampine, Glenview, IL, Kenneth Shampine, Chicago, IL; and three sisters, Kelly (Craig) Fleming, Orlando, FL, Kerry (Craig) Engberg, Chicago, IL, and Kris Shampine Redmond, Chicago, IL; her in-laws, Larry and DeLara Miller, Columbia City; and loved by 13 nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kim Shampine, and three brothers, Kayo, Kevin, and Keith Shampine.
A memorial service celebrating Koreen's life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20 at the Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S U.S. 33, Albion, IN. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service until 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com