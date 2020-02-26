|
LaDonna M. Gale, 84, of North Manchester, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born to Alfred and Ruby (Rinehart) Steele on October 24, 1935. She married Lewis Gale on August 28, 1954. He passed away on December 29, 2015.
Surviving are her sons, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren with two on the way, and friends.
The funeral will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with calling that day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Rd. 114 Wes, North Manchester. Burial will be at Nolt Cemetery in Whitley County. Memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or a love offering to McKee Mortuary. Condolences my be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 27, 2020