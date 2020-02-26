Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mckee Mortuary
1401 St Rd 114 W
N Manchester, IN 46962
(260) 982-6700
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mckee Mortuary
1401 St Rd 114 W
N Manchester, IN 46962
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Mckee Mortuary
1401 St Rd 114 W
N Manchester, IN 46962
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaDonna Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaDonna M. Gale


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaDonna M. Gale Obituary
LaDonna M. Gale, 84, of North Manchester, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born to Alfred and Ruby (Rinehart) Steele on October 24, 1935. She married Lewis Gale on August 28, 1954. He passed away on December 29, 2015.

Surviving are her sons, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren with two on the way, and friends.

The funeral will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with calling that day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Rd. 114 Wes, North Manchester. Burial will be at Nolt Cemetery in Whitley County. Memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or a love offering to McKee Mortuary. Condolences my be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaDonna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -