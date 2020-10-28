Larry Lee McKown, 85, of Columbia City, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. Born July 25, 1935 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Ralph McKown and Itha (Fruchey) McKown and brother of Jack and Richard McKown.
Larry graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1953. From 1953-1954, he worked at Wirk Garment in Ligonier. Larry moved to Washington D.C. on January 2, 1955 and started working at the Naval Department. On Oct. 15, 1958, Larry was drafted into the Army and sent to Ft. Jackson, South Carolina for basic training. He spent the next two years as a mail clerk at Fort Sheridan, Illinois until he was discharged Oct. 14, 1960. Larry returned to Washington D.C. and started working at the Security Exchange Commission. He stayed there for 17 years before he transferred to the Office of Personnel Management, where he finished his career.
Larry was invited to the White House for many events on the south lawn during his time in Washington D.C., where he had the privilege to meet people like Billy Graham, Clint Walker and Henry Kissinger to name a few. Larry retired in 1990 and moved back to Columbia City to enjoy retirement in the country. Some of Larry's great joys in life were garage selling, collecting glassware and antiques and dining out. Larry was a member of Thorncreek Bethel Church and will be missed greatly.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. A short scripture and prayer service will immediately follow at 5:45 p.m. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. His service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. A private burial will take place at Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the charity of your choice
