Larry R. Jones, age 85, of Columbia City, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart, Avilla. Born on December 19, 1934 in Whitley County, he was the son of Hershel and Clarabelle (Reider) Jones.
Larry graduated from Columbia City High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He worked for Nelson Beverage until his retirement in 2009. Larry was a member of the American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbia City and enjoyed watching the races, especially NASCAR.
On May 22, 2001 Larry married Patty Hall at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbia City.
Survivors include his wife Patty Hall Jones, of Columbia City; children Ronald Jones and Jay (Julie) Nordman, both of Columbia City, Brian Rarick, of Kendallville, Michelle Rarick, of Huntington, and Penny (Jim) Byrd, of Florida; daughter-in-law Lyndah Jones of Columbia City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Richard Jones; daughter Bambi Carpenter; brothers Lewis, Lee, and Harold Jones; sisters Eloise Freeman and Carol Reimer; and daughter-in-law Julia Jones.
A private family graveside service for Larry will be held at Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements by DeMoney Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Honor Flight.
