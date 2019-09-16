|
|
Larry Wayne Brandom, Sr., 82, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born Aug. 27, 1937 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of John Clifford Brandom and Berniece Lucille (Perry) Brandom.
He attended Arcola High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1956. On June 10, 1956, he married Beverly Ann Hyser. He was a Plant Manager at Briggs, Countrymark Co-Op for 40 years and worked at Reelcraft from 2005 to 2007. He was a member of the Columbia City Masonic Lodge 189 F. & A.M. He had been a member of the Columbia City Eagles since 1964 where he held all the offices of the Lodge, held several offices with the Moose Lodge, the ABATE Motorcycle Club since 1997 and a Goldwinger. He enjoyed hunting, camping and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly Brandom; children, Cheryl Hammons, of Columbia City, Lucille (Brian) Schuh, of Fort Wayne, Larry Brandom, Jr., of Columbia City, Deanna Mattix, of Fort Wayne, and Kristina Craig, of Van Buren, OH; sister, Janice Brandom, of Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 7 great- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John and Ilo Brandom; mother, Berniece Brandom; sisters, Marilyn Richhart and Betty Boardman; brother, John Brandom; granddaughter, Sheila Hammons; and infant great-granddaughter, Amanda Keating.
A gathering of family and friends was from 2:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Masonic service at 2 p.m. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating.
Burial will followed at South Park Annex Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Riley Children's Foundation. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019