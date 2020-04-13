|
|
Laura Sue Case, age 60 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Columbia City, Indiana to Sara Moyer Bauer and the late Kenneth Bauer. Laura grew up on her family's farm and graduated from Columbia City High School.
Throughout her working career, she was employed in an administration position for various medical device companies. She worked most recently for Amazon in Jacksonville. Laura and her husband Timothy moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida in 1996 and resided here for several years before moving back to Indianapolis. They relocated back to the island permanently in 2017.
Laura was known as a loving, selfless person who would help anyone who had a need. Having grown up on a farm, she loved horses, dogs and cats but most of all, she loved her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading mystery novels. She attended Amelia Baptist Church.
Laura is preceded in death by her father and her sister Myra Bauer.
She leaves behind her husband, Timothy Case; her children, Stenton Case and Stefanie Case, all of Fernandina Beach, Florida; her mother, Sara Bauer, of Columbia City; her brothers, David Bauer and his wife Renee, Michael Bauer and his wife Angela, Peter Bauer and his wife Jamie, all of Columbia City; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services will be held in Indiana at a later date.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 14, 2020