LaVon Mae Nesbitt, 96, of Columbia City, died at 6:27 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born January 6, 1924 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Robbins) Sponhauer. Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne. In 1938, the family moved to the Cromwell area, where she graduated from Cromwell High School in 1942.
On November 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to Merton "Bert" M. Nesbitt. They have always made their home in Columbia City. Bert died on April 7, 2003.
In addition to raising the couple's two children, she worked for General Electric, Fort Wayne, and from 1966 until 1987, Dana-Weatherhead, Columbia City, as an inspector.
She was a 50-plus year member of the Eastern Star and attended the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Spending her summers at the lake, she enjoyed fishing and just being outside. From her childhood, she liked working on the farm, which formed her strong work ethic that carried through her life. She loved animals and kept several dogs and cats. In her younger years, she traveled with her family and friends. In her senior years, she assembled jigsaw puzzles, the more complicated the better, and always delighted in a game of euchre or pinochle.
She is survived by her two children, Karen S. (Tony) Reust and Brian D. Nesbitt, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Brad & Blake Reust; and two sisters, Betty McKenzie, Avilla, and Teddie R. (Joseph) McCoy, of Florida.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Louise Mertens.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the South Park Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the or the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 16, 2020