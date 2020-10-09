LaVonne Ruth Salesman, 92, of Columbia City, died peacefully at her home at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, October 8 2020.
She was born August 9, 1928, in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Cleon and Ruth (Whiteleather) Schuman. Growing up in rural Whitley County, she attended Larwill Elementary School and graduated from Larwill High School in 1946.
On October 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to James Louis Salesman. The couple made their home in Columbia City. In their retirement years, the couple wintered in Las Vegas, NV. James died on July 18, 1994.
She began her work career at General Electric, Fort Wayne for a couple of years, then Roger Plew – Plew Tools. For 30 years, she was employed at Dana/Weatherhead, Columbia City in the administrative office.
She enjoyed making ceramic arts and sewing her own clothes. She raised and enjoyed flowers, especially Tulips, which she called posies. She liked to make day trips throughout the area and continued to visit Las Vegas after her husband's passing.
She was a former member of the West Point Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Robert Salesman, Columbia City; two grandchildren, Ryan E. (Amanda) Salesman and Jennifer Salesman; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Jack Salesman; and a brother, Steve (Janet) Schuman, Columbia City.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the St. Matthew's Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com