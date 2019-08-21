Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Lawrence G "Larry" Bowers Jr


1936 - 2019
Lawrence G "Larry" Bowers Jr Obituary
Lawrence G. "Larry" Bowers Jr., age 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on February 27, 1936 in Chicago, he was the son of Lawrence Bowers Sr. and Edith May (Cowan) Bowers.
Larry attended Rome City High School and graduated with the Class of 1954. He then attended Tri State University. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On June 16, 1959, he married Zefra Ilene Hursey.
Larry worked at International Harvester for 35 years. His memberships include the Antique Boat Motor Club, Blue Bird Society, Eagles, Choir, Orchid Club, and Model Airplane Club. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Zefra Ilene Bowers, of Fort Wayne; children Timothy (Joni) Bowers, of Markle, Edith (Brian) Votaw, Joseph Bowers, and Sherrie (David) Conser, all of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Jean (Alex) Iwankowitsch, of Cromwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Teddy and Andy Bowers, and son Charles Terrance Bowers.
Friends may call on Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Demoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, IN.
Funeral services for Larry will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN.
Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Team Tim's Kidney Fund (Larry's son).
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the guest register book.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 21, 2019
