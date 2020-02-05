|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Yoder, 93, of Columbia City, died at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City, where he had been a resident since 2017.
He was born on January 9, 1927, in Goshen, Indiana, a son of the late Lawrence J. and Evelyn Audrey (Knight) Yoder, Sr. His formative years were spent in Goshen where he graduated from Goshen High School.
On November 9, 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a Sergeant with the Military Police. He received his honorable discharge on December 6, 1946.
On February 22, 1948, he was united in marriage to Mary Helen Curtis. They made their home in Pierceton, Warsaw, and Allen County before moving to Columbia City. Mary died on October 20, 1986. On July 2, 1988, he married Donna J. (Bair) Anderson. They made their home in Columbia City. Donna died January 25, 2009.
A career-long butcher, he began with Kroger in Pierceton, moving to Jet White Meat Market in Warsaw, where he worked for 10 years. He then started his store in Pierceton, known as C & Y Market. After a few years of running his shop, he was hired to run the meat dept at Miracle Mart, Fort Wayne, where he worked for four years. He was hired by K-Mart to run their new south store meat department for a few years. For 30 years, he worked at Jamison Meats, Fort Wayne, where he processed their specialty meats and managed the south store.
He was a member of Columbia City Church of the Nazarene and taught Sunday School for many years. An avid reader, he enjoyed westerns and always the Bible.
He is survived by five children, Linda (Robert) Bixler, Columbia City, Cheryl (Bruce) Wrightsman, South Whitley, Pat (Mark) Call, Rock Hill, SC, Janet S. (Phil) Hull, Columbia City and Brad (Linda) Yoder, Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Debbie Taylor, Fort Wayne, Damaris Roberson, Harrisburg, PA, Candace Anderson, Indianapolis, Paul (Cindy) Anderson, Asheville, NC, and Steve Anderson, Columbia City; 10 step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Louella "Evelyn" Martin, Goshen; and a brother, Luther J. (Anita) Yoder, Elkhart.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd J. Yoder and Leslie J. Yoder; a sister, Patsy Timmons; and a step-daughter, Jael Donaté.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, 506 N Main St., Columbia City. Burial is at the South Park Annex cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and 1 hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2020