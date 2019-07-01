Lee Roy "Peanut" Smith, 77, died peacefully at his Columbia City residence at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

He was born in Happy, Kentucky, March 11, 1942, a son and the youngest of six children, of the late Lloyd and Flora (Burdine) Smith. His formative years were spent in the Happy, Kentucky area where he graduated from Dilce Combs Memorial High School. He continued his education at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

On Dec. 30, 1961 he was united in marriage to Wanda Sue Cornett. For the past 57 years the couple have made their home in Columbia City.

In 1963, Peanut joined his brother, Bill Smith, to open Smith Brothers Standard Oil Station. After retiring the business in 2002, he continued to operate Smith Brothers Towing & Recovery with his son, Kent.

Peanut was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan and enjoyed hanging out with his family in the pool. He loved to spend time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wanda Sue; son, Kent A. (Pam) Smith, of Columbia City; daughter, Kristi L. (A.J.) Jordan, of Peru, IN; daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Smith, of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Smith; brothers, Earl Smith, Bill Smith, Lloyd Jr. "Sarge" Smith; and sisters, Pearl Decker, and Madeline Parke.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Smith and Sons Funeral Home (207 N. Main Street, Columbia City, IN 46725) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Happy Freewill Baptist Church (221 Happy Circle, Happy, KY 41746) at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Happy Hill Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to your local volunteer Fire Department or Red Bird Mission (70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913).

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 29, 2019