Leo (Lee) Case, of Palmetto, Florida, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away October 2, 2020 of natural causes.

Lee, the founder and owner of Lathe Specialties for over 25 years was an avid outdoor person and fisherman.

He was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on June 26, 1938.

Lee resided last on his farm on Airport Road. He was a past member of the Blue Lodge Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine in Ft. Wayne.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, of 32 years; seven children; two brothers; four step children; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 7 from 2-6 at the Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol Clubhouse, 985 State Road 9 North, Columbia City, Indiana 46725. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hosptial for Children.



