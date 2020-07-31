Leroy Betts, age 82, of Larwill, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. Born March 4, 1938 in Providence, Arkansas, he was the son of Clarence and Leslie (Smith) Betts.
He attended Central High School in Providence. On June 24, 1966, he married Vivian Jean Hass. Leroy worked for Dana Corporation and retired as a mechanic. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, and a former member of both the Arcola and Larwill Lions Club, and former member Dunfee I.O.O.F., and Pace Local Union 6-0903.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vivian Betts; sons, Ronald (Kelli) Betts and Leroy Mullis; daughter, Virginia Smith; sister, Lorine Joyner; sister-in-law, Mary Betts; and granddaughter, Jillian Betts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Story, Evelena Sellers, Betty Detamore and Verna May Betts; brothers, Charlie Betts and Carl Betts; daughter, Elaine James; brother-in-laws, Robert Story and Buddie Sellers; and sister-in-law, Frances Betts.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gene Rohrer officiating. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Larwill. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Larwill Lions Club, Oak Grove United Methodist Church or Caring Hearts Private Care, Pierceton, IN.
The family would like to thank Sherri Long for all the loving care she gave Leroy and also thanks to Larry from Larry's Mug & Brush for coming to Leroy's home to provide haircuts.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
to send Leroy's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.