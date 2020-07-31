1/1
Leroy Betts
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Betts, age 82, of Larwill, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. Born March 4, 1938 in Providence, Arkansas, he was the son of Clarence and Leslie (Smith) Betts.
He attended Central High School in Providence. On June 24, 1966, he married Vivian Jean Hass. Leroy worked for Dana Corporation and retired as a mechanic. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, and a former member of both the Arcola and Larwill Lions Club, and former member Dunfee I.O.O.F., and Pace Local Union 6-0903.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vivian Betts; sons, Ronald (Kelli) Betts and Leroy Mullis; daughter, Virginia Smith; sister, Lorine Joyner; sister-in-law, Mary Betts; and granddaughter, Jillian Betts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Story, Evelena Sellers, Betty Detamore and Verna May Betts; brothers, Charlie Betts and Carl Betts; daughter, Elaine James; brother-in-laws, Robert Story and Buddie Sellers; and sister-in-law, Frances Betts.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gene Rohrer officiating. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Larwill. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Larwill Lions Club, Oak Grove United Methodist Church or Caring Hearts Private Care, Pierceton, IN.
The family would like to thank Sherri Long for all the loving care she gave Leroy and also thanks to Larry from Larry's Mug & Brush for coming to Leroy's home to provide haircuts.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Leroy's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved