Levi Ronald Blake, 15-month-old son of Derek L. and Abigail (West) Blake, went to be with Jesus unexpectedly, due to an unknown medical condition, on March 20, 2020 while at his daycare.
He was born on December 14, 2018 at Parkview Regional Hospital Fort Wayne.
Levi was always happy, loving, gave the best slobbery kisses, had the most beautiful blue eyes (he got from his Grandma's) and the perfect smile. He was their very own "Wreck It Ralph," always getting into everything; the lids were always scattered all over the floor, toys dumped, and splashing during bath time was his favorite. He adored his big sister, who he followed everywhere, and who will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Josie R. Blake; his maternal grandmother, Sharon (Elmer) Meyer, Glandorf, OH; great maternal grandmother, Wilma Vorst, Kalida, OH; maternal grandfather, Jon West, Fort Wayne,; and great maternal grandfather, Ronald West, Sr. (Diana), Fort Wayne; paternal grandparents, Tim and Karen Blake, Columbia City; and a paternal great grandfather, Ronald Nicodemus, Churubusco; two uncles, Jared (Chelsea) West, Glandorf, OH, and Cory Blake, Columbia City; and an aunt, Heather (David) Hand, Fort Wayne; along with several loving cousins.
A private family funeral service is Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Under the CDC guidelines for large group gatherings, visitation is Wednesday by appointment only from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Call 244-7601 for an appointment time.
Preferred memorials are to the Josie R. Blake educational fund.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 25, 2020