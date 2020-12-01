Lewis John McLallin, age 90, of Kimmell, IN passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on March 6, 1930 the son of Orval and Esther Marie (Piper) McLallin in Wolf Lake, IN. On January 19, 1952, he married Genevieve "Genny" Johnson.
Lewis graduated from Wolf Lake High School as Valedictorian and attended Wolf Lake Baptist Church. He loved to travel, but his life work and greatest pleasure was farming.
He is survived by three daughters, Carol (Gary) Seitz, of The Villages, FL, Peggy (Daryl) Daniels, of Syracuse, IN, and Karen Stahly, of Ligonier, IN; son-in-law, Steve Edsall, of Kimmell, IN; five grandchildren, Mike (Brandie) Edsall, of Kimmell, IN, Angie (Brad) Franklin, of Kimmell, IN, Leah (Edward) Payne,, of Niles, IL, Kevin (Kathryn) Seitz, of Lancaster, OH, and Kari (Brad) Stabler, of Ligonier, IN; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his bride of 66 years, Genevieve "Genny" McLallin; a daughter, Kay Edsall; a grandson, Chad Tinkey; a son-in-law, Roger Stahly; and a sister, Mary Hawk.
A private service will be held and Lewis will be laid to rest with Genny at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, IN. Pastor Dan Carlson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wolf Lake Baptist Church, PO BOX 188, Wolf Lake, IN 46796.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.