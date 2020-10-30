1/1
Linda E Plattner
1951 - 2020
Linda E. Plattner, age 69, of Columbia City, passed away suddenly on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at her residence. Born on February 3, 1951 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Dallas and Marjorie (Blew) Easterday.
Linda was a lifetime area resident, attended local schools, and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1969. On August 10, 1969 Linda married Richard W. Plattner at Eberhard Lutheran Church in Columbia City and then worked her entire career in banking from 1969 until her retirement in 2016.
Linda was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, sewing, and making knotted blankets for church donations.
Survivors include her son Bradley (Shannon) Plattner, of Avilla; grandchildren Dallas Jackson Plattner and Sarah Lynn Plattner, both of Avilla; and brother Stephan Easterday, of Warsaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years Richard Plattner; daughter Stephanie Lynn Plattner
Friends may call on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
Funeral services for Linda will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday November 2, 2020 at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
Burial will follow in Hope Lutheran (Union Township) Cemetery, Coesse.
Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry or Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest register or to send a condolence.

Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
