Linda L. Branning, 78, of Warsaw, died at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home in the company of family.
She was born December 3, 1941 in Noble County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Donald C. and Pauline M. (Trumbull) Caskey. She grew up in the Ligonier area where she graduated from Ligonier High School in 1959.
On June 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Paul L. Branning. They made their home in rural Columbia City. In 1991, they moved to Pike Lake in Warsaw.
She began her work career with the Whitley County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). She then worked for the Whiteleather Law Office and completed her work career with More's Farm Store, Columbia City.
She enjoyed friends, family, and church family and would often send them handwritten letters. She loved her flowers and watching the birds at their lakeside home. Until unable, she did scrapbooking, documenting her family's life.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul; a daughter, Diane (Rocky) Reed, Pierceton; a son, Charlie (Debbie) Dull, Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Grant, Goshen.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Underwood.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019