Lloyd Lavern Hall
1934 - 2020
Lloyd Lavern Hall, 85, of rural Columbia City, died at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by family, at Miller's Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he was a resident since July 23rd.   
He was born in Allen County, Indiana, on December 17, 1934, the only son of the late Leroy L. and Bertha L. (Fuelling) Hall. His formative years were spent in St. Joe Township, Allen County, and he graduated from Leo High School in 1953.  
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 as a senior in high school. He was honorably discharged in 1961. 
On June 19, 1954, he married Juanita Mae Kryder. They made their first home in Leo, later moving to South Whitley. For the past 58 years, they made their home in rural Columbia City.
A career-long farmer, he also spent 39 years selling animal health products and poultry supplies. He worked for two years at Duboise Distributors and then completed his career with 37 years at Veterinary and Poultry Supply retiring in 2001. 
A renowned collector of antique engines and tractors, he repaired and restored many dozens of them over the years. Specializing in the old International brand antique engines, the hit-n-miss were among his favorites. Auctioning off his collection in June of 2014, it attracted buyers from around the globe bidding for the over 25 brands of antique engines he had collected. He also was an accomplished woodworker. 
He and his wife enjoyed camping in their fifth-wheel trailer traveling throughout the contiguous states. They often traveled with a group that would "circle the wagons" for their overnight stay. In their younger years, they belonged to the Dancesternauts Western Style Square Dance Club.
He was a member of the Troy Presbyterian Church and a life-long member of American Legion Post 98, Columbia City.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita; a son, Steven B. (Diana) Hall, Sioux Falls, SD, a daughter, Teri (Troy) Ritschard, of Roanoke; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Helen Slater, Minok, IL and Edna (Dale) Richard, New Holland, PA.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rose "Betty" Chapman.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Adams Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Southern Care Hospice or Troy Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
