Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Lois Irene Shively


1929 - 2020
Lois Irene Shively Obituary
Lois Irene Shively, 90, of Wolf Lake died at 5:50 a.m., January 16, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital.

 She was born November 12, 1929 in Noble County, Indiana, a daughter of the late George W. and Flossie (Cramer) Smith. Her formative years were spent in both Noble and Whitley Counties. She attended Columbia City High School.

On December 13, 1947 she was united in marriage to Charles Donald Shively. They made their home in Wolf Lake. Charles died on May 31, 2016.

A full-time homemaker raising the couples six children, she also assisted on the farm. She grew a vegetable garden annually, teaching her children how to prepare and can the harvest. In her senior years, she enjoyed game shows and a good game of euchre. She is remembered for her delicious pies, especially raspberry.

She was a member of Blue River Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by four daughters, Patsy (Carl) Koop, Eastman, GA, Donna Sponseller, Warsaw, Barbara (Dean) Sheets, Columbia City, and Vickie (Donald) Gaerte, Albion; two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Shively, Columbia City, and Steven (Gail) Shively, Pleasant Lake; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Hively, and a twin sister who died at birth.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday at the Blue River Church of the Brethren, 3040 E 700N, Columbia City, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service at the church. Burial will be at the Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to the Blue River Church of the Brethren – Women's Work or Riley Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
