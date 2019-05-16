Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Loma Ilene Reed


Loma Ilene Reed Obituary
Loma Ilene Reed, 92, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born July 29, 1926 in Dekalb County, Ind., daughter of the late William Albert and Minnie (Sponhauer) Musser. Her formative years were spent in Auburn where she graduated from Auburn High School in 1944.
On Aug. 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard V. "RV" Reed. They made their first home in West Lafayette as her husband completed his degree at Purdue University. They then moved to Pierceton, and in 1994 moved to South Whitley. Mr. Reed died March 9, 2011.
She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's children. She enjoyed painting landscapes with water colors and oils. She was an accomplished quilter making quilts for graduations and for the births of her grandchildren. She would also knit, making gifts for her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Barry (Elaine) Reed, of Chapin, S.C., Steve (Carol) Reed, of South Whitley, Nelson Reed, of South Whitley; three daughters, Jo Ellen (Monte) Wilkinson, of Larwill, Teresa Gable, of North Manchester, Jill (Harold Wagnor) Reed, of Cartersville, Ga.; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna (Frank) Franze, of Auburn; and a brother, Larry (Barbara) Musser, of New Mexico.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Reed; a son-in-law, Jeff Gable; a great-granddaughter, Arianna Melendez; a sister, Norma Wolfe; and a brother, LeVon Musser.
The funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorials in Loma's honor are to One Community – South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 11, 2019
