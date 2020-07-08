Lori Ann Clem, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Gene and Jewell Clem, of Columbia City,.
Lori is also survived by her only daughter Nicole (Jace James) Dunno (Clem); Grandchildren Aiyana Dunno, Deizyl James, Zaidyn Dunno, brother; Shawn Clem; lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jusdyce Clem, and brother, Jeff Clem.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 W. Main St. Fort Wayne, IN 46808.Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park F.H.
