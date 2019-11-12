|
Louis Alfred Mosley Jr., 77, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Born June 26, 1942 in Houston, Texas, he was the son of Louis Alfred Mosley, Sr. and Christine (Cherry) Menasion.
With his step-father, James Menasion, being in the military, Louis spent several years living in Germany, Oklahoma, New Jersey and the Colorado Springs, Colorado area. He graduated from New Jersey Middletown High School, served in the U.S. Army, and received his associate degree from El Paso Community College. Louis also received technical training to become a diesel mechanic. On August 10, 1976, he married Trudy K. Gay. After moving to Columbia City, he continued as a diesel mechanic in North Manchester before working for the City of Columbia City and then took a job with Coupled Products, retiring in 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Trudy Mosley; sons, Michael Mosley and Aaron (Lindsay) Mosley, both of Columbia City; granddaughter, Trinity Mosley; sisters, Patricia DeClassis, of Pompano Beach, FL, Ann (Richard Barclay) Layson, of Simla, CO, and Terry Howard, of Kiowa, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Neal Franklin Mosley; and sister, Sue Brigham.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with his service to begin at 7 p.m. Military honors will be rendered by the Whitley County Korean War Veteran's Honor Guard. A private graveside service will be held at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 13, 2019