Louise E. Cameron, 97, formerly of Columbia City, died at 5:14 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the home of her granddaughter in Warren where she had been living.

She was born on June 15, 1921 in Richland Township, Whitley County, a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Elsie M. (Foreman) Hoffert. Her formative years were spent in Whitley and Noble County where she attended Larwill School, Washington Twp. School, Noble County and graduated from Wolf Lake High School.

On Jan.11, 1941 she married John B. Cameron, Sr. They made their home in Larwill. In 1967, the couple moved to Columbia City. Mr. Cameron died Sept. 22, 1987.

In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the former Blue Bell, Columbia City; Chamberlin Products, South Whitley; and completed her work career at Mutual Insurance Co., Fort Wayne.

She enjoyed domestic travel and would often join the seniors bus tours to points of interest. She liked playing cards, especially canasta. Throughout her life she took pleasure in vegetable gardening, providing fresh produce for her family. In her younger years, she and her husband made frequent camping trips.

She is survived by her two children, John (Betty) Cameron, Jr., of Indianapolis, and Linda (Dennis) Keyser, of Roanoke; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dennis Cameron, and a brother, Leonard Hoffert.

The funeral service was 2 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Lake View Cemetery, Larwill. The visitation was 12 p.m. until the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials in Louise honor are to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 27, 2019