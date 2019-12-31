|
Lucille M. Trimmer, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 6:54 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
She was born October 7, 1932 in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy (Hile) Simon. Her formative years were spent in Columbia City. Her family then moved to the Larwill area, where she graduated from Larwill High School in 1951.
On November 10, 1951 she was united in marriage to Basle F. Trimmer. They have always made their home in Whitley County. Mr. Trimmer died on November 25, 2003.
A full-time homemaker raising the couple's seven children, she also worked as a cashier for 13 years at the local Kroger store.
She was a member of the Troy Presbyterian Church. She loved coffee and drank it throughout the day. Fondly remembered for Thursday night dinner out for spaghetti, all the family was welcome. In her senior years, she enjoyed search puzzle books, mystery shows and never missed Judge Judy. Always a caring heart for her family, she made them feel important.
She is survived by two sons, Basle Lynn (Janet) Trimmer and Martin F. Trimmer, both of Columbia City; four daughters, Rebecca S. Wolfe, Columbia City, Cynthia L. Hunnicutt, Fort Wayne, Michelle A. Bolinger, Columbia City, and Lorna (Randy) Wolfe, Larwill; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Jean Leininger; a sister-in-law, Joan Simon, both of Columbia City; and a brother-in-law, Lee Trimmer, Larwill.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Allan Howard Trimmer; two brothers, Charles and Chester Simon; and three sons-in-law, Danny Bolinger, Rick Hunnicutt, and Kerry Wolfe.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Riley Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 1, 2020