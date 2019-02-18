Lynda Joy Blaising, 57, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at her home on Big Lake. She was born Nov. 26, 1961 in Holland, Mich.

She graduated from Holland High School with the class of 1979, received her Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan and her Master's Degree from Ball State. With a desire to help visually impaired children, Lynda had over 37 years as a teacher. Thirty years of her career was spent with East Allen County School Corp. and most recently with Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative.

On June 13, 2009, Lynda married Chris Blaising at Wolf Lake United Methodist Church. She was full of love, caring, forgiving and understanding. Lynda loved spending time with her family and having recreational days on the lake.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Blaising; daughter, Erin (Jeremy) Peer, of Fort Wayne; son, Paul Keim, of Roanoke; step-children, Jenna (Ben Pearce) Blaising, of Indianapolis and Ryne (Nancy) Blaising, of Chicago; father, Stuart (Tink) Jordan, of Plainfield, Mich.; mother, Myra (Al) Kohsel, of Holland, Mich.; siblings, Dan Jordan, of Belmont, Mich., Steve (Nathan Hood) Jordan, of Austin, TX, Gwen (Jim) Stuuts, of Schoolcraft, Mich., and Patrick Jordan, of Plainwell, Mich.; and grandchildren, Marley, Annabelle, Isla Joy, and Baby Boy Peer.

She was preceded in death by her step-son, Logan Blaising.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-4:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb.17, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a service to begin at 5 p.m. Pastor Matt Bock will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lynda Blaising Memorial Scholarship Fund, I.C.O. Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative.

Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 16, 2019