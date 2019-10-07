|
Lynn R. LaRue, age 61 of Columbia City, passed away at 9:16 p.m. on Friday October 4, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on November 24, 1957 in Rittman, OH, he was the son of Norman and LaVerne (Mills) LaRue.
Lynn attended Carroll High School and graduated with the Class of 1976. On May 6, 1978 he married Pamela S. Perry. Lynn worked as a machinist at Fox Products for over 30 years. He also enjoyed spending quality time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Pamela LaRue, of Columbia City; daughter Hollie (Lonnie) Huskey, of Columbia City; grandchildren Leonidas Huskey IV, Aiden Ray Huskey, and Walker Lynn Huskey; siblings Larioux (Lorna) LaRue, of Illinois, Steve (Ellen) LaRue and Verne (Jennifer) LaRue, both of Columbia City, and Mike (Jan) LaRue, of Texas.
Calling hours and funeral services for Lynn will be held privately with his family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lynn may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 8, 2019