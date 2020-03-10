|
|
M. Carolyn Cokl, 92, formerly of South Whitley, died at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident since January 31, 2020.
She was born May 22, 1927 in Allen County, a daughter of the late Clifford W. and Bessie G. (Shorb) Sickafoose. Her formative years were spent in South Whitley, where she graduated from South Whitley High School.
She was united in marriage to Robert C. Cokl on October 16, 1948. The couple has always made their home in South Whitley. Robert died on November 1, 2003.
In addition to being a homemaker, from 1965 to June 1990, she worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper for the South Whitley Middle School.
She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs since 1964. Delighting in open-top cars, she owned many convertible top cars since her first Ford Fairlane in 1966. Known as the "cool" grandma by her grandchildren, she cooked a meal one day each week for her grandchildren, usually followed by a game of dominoes. She loved her cats and always had one at home.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta (Virgil) Bradford, of Fort Wayne; two sons, Richard (Teresa) Cokl, and Randall Cokl, both of South Whitley; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Jean Heindselman.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 10, 2020