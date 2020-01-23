|
Mabel A. Clark, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Born on August 7, 1937 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Thomas A. and Lillian (Groerian) Clark.
Mabel grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Elmhurst High School with the Class of 1955. She worked in the food service industry for Char-King, Richard's, and later retired from Aramark. Mabel had attended East Creighton and West Creighton Churches of Christ, and most recently attended Fort Wayne Baptist Church. She was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Rebekahs, Ladies Encampment Auxiliary Grand Matriarch in 2002 & 2013, and Ladies Patriarchs Militant Department Association President in 2005.
Survivors include her brother, Tom L. Clark, of Whitley County; nine nieces and nephews; four cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles and Howard Clark; and sisters, Charlotte Cash and Maxine Clark.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, with memorial calling one hour prior to service.
Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in her memory toward her final expenses ICO DeMoney-Grimes or IOOF Education Fund.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 24, 2020