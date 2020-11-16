Mabel J. Warner, 91, formerly of South Whitley, died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident since 2016.
She was born June 21, 1929, in South Whitley, Indiana, a daughter of the late Orval and Viola (Brock) Joy. Growing up in South Whitley, she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1947.
On April 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Bennett L. Warner at Fort Belvoir Army base outside Washington, DC. After returning from military service, they made their home on a farm in rural South Whitley. In 1962, they moved to South Whitley. From 1994 to 2013, they spent the winter months in Frostproof, Florida. Bennett died on November 24, 2013.
In addition to being a full-time homemaker raising the couple's four children, she worked for 26 years in the South Whitley High School cafeteria, later becoming Whitko High School. She retired in 1993.
She was a former member of the Eel River Church of the Brethren, and since the late 2000s had been attending the Collamer Christian Church until she was unable.
Her joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She liked knitting, reading, and listening to music.
Surviving are her four children, Jerry (Sheryl) Warner, Westfield, Thomas Warner, South Whitley, Jane (Charles) Trump, South Whitley, and David (Tonya) Warner, South Whitley; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister Mae Shiel, South Whitley.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Raypole; a brother, Hobart Joy; and a daughter-in-law, Lu Ann Warner.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service and burial will be held at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials are to the Collamer Christian Church.
