1/1
Mabel J Warner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel J. Warner, 91, formerly of South Whitley, died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident since 2016.
She was born June 21, 1929, in South Whitley, Indiana, a daughter of the late Orval and Viola (Brock) Joy. Growing up in South Whitley, she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1947. 
On April 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Bennett L. Warner at Fort Belvoir Army base outside Washington, DC. After returning from military service, they made their home on a farm in rural South Whitley. In 1962, they moved to South Whitley. From 1994 to 2013, they spent the winter months in Frostproof, Florida. Bennett died on November 24, 2013.
In addition to being a full-time homemaker raising the couple's four children, she worked for 26 years in the South Whitley High School cafeteria, later becoming Whitko High School. She retired in 1993.
She was a former member of the Eel River Church of the Brethren, and since the late 2000s had been attending the Collamer Christian Church until she was unable.
Her joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She liked knitting, reading, and listening to music.
Surviving are her four children, Jerry (Sheryl) Warner, Westfield, Thomas Warner, South Whitley, Jane (Charles) Trump, South Whitley, and David (Tonya) Warner, South Whitley; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister Mae Shiel, South Whitley.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Raypole; a brother, Hobart Joy; and a daughter-in-law, Lu Ann Warner.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service and burial will be held at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials are to the Collamer Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved