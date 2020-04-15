|
Mabel P. Reed, 96, of South Whitley passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born on December 15, 1923 in South Whitley, Indiana a daughter of the late Oliver P and Winnie (Walgamuth) Bentz. Her formative years were spent in South Whitley where she attended South Whitley High School.
On April 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Reed. They have always lived in South Whitley. Robert died on December 17, 1989.
Early in her adult life, she worked for the former Blue Bell, Columbia City. After her marriage, she became a full-time homemaker.
She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, South Whitley. She enjoyed reading and tending her house plants.
She is survived by her daughter, Lana J. (William) McGrath, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold R., Verlin, and Gail Bentz; and three sisters, Vivian Richard, Mary Jane Reed Carter and Mamie "Lucille" Wood.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Mabel's honor are to First Baptist Church, South Whitley.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2020