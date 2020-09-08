1/1
Madelyn Jane Knuth
A memorial service for Madelyn Jane Knuth is Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Marys Avebue, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall with the memorial service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity.
Surviving are her two sons, Kenneth K, (Barbara) Knuth, Columbia City, and Steven R. (Carla) Knuth, Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
