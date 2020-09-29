Marcia Elaine Swangren, 75, of rural Columbia City, died 10:25 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past week.
She was born January 16, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late John R. and Albina (Palicka) Woodruff. Raised in Chicago, she graduated from Tuley High School. She continued her education at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
On June 24, 1967, she married Allan N. Swangren. They made their home in Maywood, IL moving to Melrose Park in 1971. In 2013, they moved to Columbia City. Allan died on October 11, 2014.
She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's daughter. From 1983 to 2013, she worked as a telephone solicitor for the American Veterans (AMVETS).
She was a faithful member of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, assisted with the kid's club, and sang in the choir. A former member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Maywood, IL., where she had many roles of service.
Her vocation was also her advocation as she enjoyed talking on the phone with family and friends regularly, always leaving them encouraged and comforted. She took pleasure in reading, especially the Bible. She kept a special place in her heart for her grand-dogs, Shiloh and Beary. In her senior years, she liked adult coloring books, sharing her completed pictures with family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Elaine (Bobby) Pagley, Columbia City.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, 5679 N. Center St, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the family.