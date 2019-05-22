Marcile E. "Millie" Lee, age 90, of Bloomington, Ind., formerly of Madison, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Monroe Hospital in Bloomington. Born July 12, 1928 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Erie R. and Ella M. (Buttoner) Watson.

Upon graduating high school, Mrs. Lee enrolled in cosmetology school and then worked in Denver, Colorado. She moved to Alaska, and while working there in a mess hall, she met her future husband, John William Lee Jr.

Mrs. Lee worked raising six children. She also raised five to ten thousand turkeys or chickens each year for five or six years. She also worked at the former Reliance Electric Company in Madison for thirteen years while farming, raising catfish and growing tobacco. She formerly owned and operated the Lee Arms Apartments in Indianapolis.

Mrs. Lee retired to Anacortes, Washington for twenty years, and enjoyed looking at the San Juan Islands. She would always be a tour guide for visiting family and friends.

She never retired from traveling the 50 states and several countries in Europe, and for the past 10 years, lived with her daughter in Bloomington.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Trish Lee of Bloomington; four sons Michael Lee and his wife, Evonda, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Paul Lee, of Bloomington, Ed Lee and his wife, Sigrid, of Spokane, Wash., and Rick Lee and his wife, Lynnette, of Madison; six grandchildren Brian J. Kieffer, Craig Self, Yvonne Lee, Grant Lee, Katie Lee and Jessica Lee; and several great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Vealey and Leona Watson; and one son, Jim Lee, who died on Sept. 3, 2018.

The family will host a Celebration of Life will at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the family residence, 7161 South Ketcham Road, Bloomington. There will be horse rides for the little horsey kids and a short trail ride for the bigger kids, along with a hog roast for everyone. Friends are encouraged to take a covered dish and join the family at that time.

Lytle Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, 117 Holt Drive, Madison, is in charge of the arrangements.

