1/1
Margaret A Wolfe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Wolfe, 87, of rural Columbia City, died 3 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Majestic Care, West Allen, Fort Wayne, where she had been a resident since September 2019.
She was born November 16, 1932, in Bourneville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Sanford and Cara Marie (Penwell) Johnson. She grew up in Washington Court House, OH attending the local schools. 
On June 28, 1952, she married Floyd G. Wolfe. They have always made their home in Whitley County. Floyd died on April 30, 2009.
For over 19 years, she worked for Whitley Products, Pierceton and completed her work career at Viking, Columbia City.  
She was a former member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Moose Auxiliary.
She enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, the Cincinnati Reds baseball and Purdue Boilermakers basketball. During her younger years, she participated in the local bowling league. She liked to travel, with a casino being one of her preferred destinations. When her grandchildren came along, they became her joy attending their sporting events, especially her grandson's sled hockey games.
She is survived by a son, Floyd Wolfe, Jr., Pierceton; two daughters, Shirley Pfeiffer, Columbia City, and Candace (Ty) Murphy, Columbia City; three grandchildren, John (Christina) Pfeiffer II, Tracey Pfeiffer, and Shawn Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Tanner Pfeiffer and Samara Pfeiffer, both of Columbia City; a brother, Fred Johnson; and a sister, Alice Greenlee, both of Washington Court House, OH.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Susan Wolfe; a grandson, Ryan Murphy; a sister, Betty Cornell, and brothers, Charles "Johnnie," Robert, Glenn "Bud," Donald, and Paul Johnson. 
The funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at a later date at the Eberhard Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved