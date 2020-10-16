Margaret A. Wolfe, 87, of rural Columbia City, died 3 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Majestic Care, West Allen, Fort Wayne, where she had been a resident since September 2019.
She was born November 16, 1932, in Bourneville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Sanford and Cara Marie (Penwell) Johnson. She grew up in Washington Court House, OH attending the local schools.
On June 28, 1952, she married Floyd G. Wolfe. They have always made their home in Whitley County. Floyd died on April 30, 2009.
For over 19 years, she worked for Whitley Products, Pierceton and completed her work career at Viking, Columbia City.
She was a former member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Moose Auxiliary.
She enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, the Cincinnati Reds baseball and Purdue Boilermakers basketball. During her younger years, she participated in the local bowling league. She liked to travel, with a casino being one of her preferred destinations. When her grandchildren came along, they became her joy attending their sporting events, especially her grandson's sled hockey games.
She is survived by a son, Floyd Wolfe, Jr., Pierceton; two daughters, Shirley Pfeiffer, Columbia City, and Candace (Ty) Murphy, Columbia City; three grandchildren, John (Christina) Pfeiffer II, Tracey Pfeiffer, and Shawn Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Tanner Pfeiffer and Samara Pfeiffer, both of Columbia City; a brother, Fred Johnson; and a sister, Alice Greenlee, both of Washington Court House, OH.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Susan Wolfe; a grandson, Ryan Murphy; a sister, Betty Cornell, and brothers, Charles "Johnnie," Robert, Glenn "Bud," Donald, and Paul Johnson.
The funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at a later date at the Eberhard Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com