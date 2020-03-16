|
|
Margaret E. Dafforn, 96, of Columbia City, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born November 6, 1923 in Union Township of Whitley County, she was the daughter of Loyd D. and Ada G. (Zorger) Ferrell.
She grew up on the family farm in Jefferson Township and graduated from Jefferson Center High School with the Class of 1942. On June 19, 1943 she married Theron Gale Dafforn at the home of Pastor Arthur Gillespie. She had worked at GE during WWII, helped her husband on their farm and was a Pharmacy Technician at Thornburg Drug Store.
Survivors include her son, Richard "Dick" (Kaye) Dafforn of Saline, MI; daughter, Jane (Danny) Hubbard of Carmel; grandchildren, Jeremy (Christy) Wolfe, of Clearwater, FL, Lerin (Tony) Jackson, of Indianapolis, Andrew Dafforn, of Scottsboro, AL, and Neil (Jessica) Dafforn, of South Lyon, MI; great-grandchildren, Theron Jackson, Abigail and Alexander Dafforn, and Kaitlyn and Tyler Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gale Dafforn in March of 2014; sister, Mildred Norris; and brothers, Chester Ferrell and Donald Ferrell.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Riley. Burial will follow at South Park (Annex) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Margaret's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 17, 2020