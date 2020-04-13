Home

Margie E. Wyland


1925 - 2020
Margie E. Wyland Obituary
Margie E. Wyland, 94, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:06 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born on June 6, 1925 in Texas, she was the daughter of Monroe Hatley and Leona Hatley Rollins.

While growing up in Lampasas, Texas, Margie met Harold Wyland who was stationed in Texas with the U.S. Army and they would fall in love. On November 13, 1943 the young couple were married and eventually move to Harold's hometown of Columbia City, Indiana to raise their family.

Survivors include her children, Shirley Clark, Brenda (Butch Richey) Wyland, Nancy (Gary) Hartman and Peggy (Tim) Treesh, Johnny (Diane) Wyland, all of Columbia City, Carolyn (William) Bergin, of Plymouth, and Marilyn Perkins, of Nicholsville, KY; sister, Jo Pena; half-brother, Larry Spitler; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2003; four grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and sons-in-law, Willard Clark and Jerry Perkins Sr.

Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Margie's immediate family. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at South Park Annex Cemetery. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Margie's family online condolences or to watch her funeral service after it has taken place.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 14, 2020
