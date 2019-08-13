Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Marietta Louise Snyder


1937 - 2019
Marietta Louise Snyder Obituary
Marietta Louise Snyder, 82, of Larwill passed away quietly at 6:52 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community surrounded by her family. She had been a resident there since June.
She was born Jan. 8, 1937 in Whitley County, a daughter of the late Charles Ray and Elnora Irene (Marrs) Drudge. She graduated from Pierceton High School in 1955.
She worked at Weatherhead/Dana-Goma from 1969 until she retired in 2002.
She is survived by her children, Joel K. (Joann) Snyder, of Pierceton, Susan E. (Dennis) Trump ,of Pierceton and Kevin B. (Leann R.) Snyder, of South Whitley; grandchildren Matthew Snyder, Erica (Matt) Reed, Christopher Snyder and Amber Sturgis; three great-grandchildren, and sister, Barbara J. (Donavan) Sellers of Warsaw.
Keeping with Marietta's wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 10, 2019
