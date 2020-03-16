Home

Marilyn Braddock


1938 - 2020
Marilyn Braddock Obituary
Marilyn Braddock, age 81, of Warsaw, passed away Friday, March 13 at 11:10 p.m. in her residence. She was born November 30, 1938 in Auburn Heights, MI to George W. and Alma (Simpson) Snyder.

She was united in marriage to Paul Braddock, Sr. in 1957 in Columbia City. She was employed by several area restaurants as a server. Her great joy was taking care of her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Alton L. (and spouse Mindy) Chapman, Fort Wayne, Michael Braddock (and spouse Annetta), Syracuse, daughter-in-law Cynthia Braddock, Warsaw, Christina (and spouse Mark) Stump, Pierceton, and Bruce (and spouse Dana) Braddock, Hickson, Tennessee. In addition, her sisters Patricia (spouse Jerry) Kaufman, of Fort Wayne, and Kathie (spouse Kevin) Schram, of Larwill, survive. Marilyn is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded by her husband, a son Paul Braddock, Jr. and brothers Fred and Roger.
Visitation hours are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Her Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel. Pastor Glenn Hall will officiate with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, P.O.Box 1196 Warsaw, IN 46581.

To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, go to mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 17, 2020
