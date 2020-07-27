Marilyn J. "Jeanie" Phillips, 89, of Columbia City, died at 6:59 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital where she was admitted earlier that day.
Born on August 25, 1930, in Anderson, IN, she was a daughter of the late Lowell and Lula Belle (Nichols) Palmer. Growing up in Anderson, she graduated from Anderson High School in 1948. Continuing her education, she attended Indiana University at Bloomington for two years.
On January 20, 1952, she married Robert E. Phillips. They made their first home at Tri-Lakes later, moving to Columbia City. Robert died on March 19, 2006.
A full-time homemaker until her children were older, she went to work for the Peabody Library. From 1973 to 1977, she worked for the Columbia City Joint High School in the administrative office. Returning to the Peabody Library, she completed her work career.
She was a 65-year member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church and a member of Delta Theta Tau. Keeping active throughout her life, she was an avid bridge player, a founding member of the Crooked Lake Lady's Golf League, and in the winter the Columbia City Women's Bowling League.
Jeanie loved and cherished her family. She is remembered as a great cook by her children and a kind and pleasant person by her friends, as she always had a smile, kind word, and often sent cards. She delighted in traveling with her husband, making several trips to Europe and the Caribbean. In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, they treated their children to an Alaskan cruise.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with joy. She attended their various school events and relished spending time with them. All will miss her.
Surviving are her three children, Craig E. (Elizabeth) Phillips, Vero Beach, FL, Betty A. Overdeer, and Nancy (Douglas) Graft, both of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty (Carl) Erskine, Anderson, and Cheryl Palmer, Inverness, FL.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is in the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Visitation is noon until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Memorials in Jeanie's honor are to the Columbia City United Methodist Women or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com