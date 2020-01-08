Home

Marilynn Sue (Reiff) Brower


1949 - 2020
Marilynn Sue (Reiff) Brower Obituary
Marilynn Sue Brower, 70, of Parker, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020.

She was born December 3, 1949 in Allen County, IN a daughter of the late Robert and Patricia (Phend) Reiff.

She is survived by her sons Bart (Michelle) Brower, of North Carolina, Ryan (Kim) Brower, of Florida and daughter Jill Smith, of Columbia City; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Terry) Reiff, of North Webster, Mark (Peggy) Reiff, of Zionsville, Ralph (Brenda) Reiff, of Indianapolis.

The Memorial Viewing will be held at New Hope Wesleyan Church 971 N 400 W, Columbia City, IN on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 14, 2020
