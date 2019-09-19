|
Margery M. Heinzelmann, 98, of Columbia City, went to be with her Heavenly Father at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at The Hearth at Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne. Born June 9, 1921 in Hamilton, OH, she was the daughter of Eugene D. and Hazel M. (Stesch) Quackenbush.
At the age of 8, she moved to Fort Wayne and went on to graduate from South Side High School with the Class of 1939. On January 19, 1946, she married Wayne J. Heinzelmann at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort. Wayne. Together, she and Wayne raised three children.
Margery worked for General Electric for seven years and for GTE for 13 years, both located in Fort Wayne.
In 1958, Margery joined Sigma Beta National Sorority. She was elected and served in all local (Chi Chapter) and National Board offices. In 1978, she was elected as National President. At her passing, she was an active member of the local Delta Rho Chapter. Margery also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida.
In 1979, she and her husband Wayne moved from Fort Wayne to Round Lake where they spent the next eight years. In 1987, they moved to Lakeland, FL before returning back to Columbia City in 2006.
As a devout practicing Catholic, she was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Henry's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland and St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Terry) Miller, of Columbia City; sons, Robert (Lou) Heinzelmann, of Greensboro, NC, and Thomas Heinzelmann, of Columbia City; sister, Doris Howell, of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Laura (Jim) Julius, Jackie Miller, Krista Heinzelmann, Adrian (Casey) Miller, Tiffany DePriest, Nicholas Heinzelmann, Tavis Mann and Christopher Heinzelmann; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Wayne Heinzelmann; brother, Wallace Quackenbush; and sister, Lorraine Rondot.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Cemetery. In honor of Margery, please feel free to wear purple, her favorite color, to the church. Memorials may be given in her memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 20, 2019