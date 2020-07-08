1/1
Marjorie Hoppas
Marjorie Hoppas passed away on March 19, 2020.
Her survivors include her husband, Robert; two sons, Scott Hoppas and Dale (Deanna Wineland, daughter-in-law) Hoppas; six grandchildren, Britny Hoppas, Jena Hoppas, Shay Hoppas, Drew Hoppas, Deavin Hoppas, and Danielle Hoppas; and 7 great grandchildren.
In 2008 Marjorie Hoppas moved to Port Saint Lucie, FL where she enjoyed retirement until her death.
Marjorie was a Smith Township, Whitley County, IN 4-H Local Leader for 13 years, a 4-H County Photographer Leader for 10 years, and an AWANA Leader for 10 years at Good News Baptist Church. She played the piano for the gospel group Joyful Sound for 15 years. Mrs. Hoppas was a member of Morningside Evangelical Friends Church, Port Saint Lucie, FL.
She was a past member of Tri-Lakes Baptist Church and Columbia City First Church of God, IN. She was a graduate from Indiana University, Purdue University, and received her Master's degree from Bowling Green State University. She also co-owned Gene's Electric, Columbia City, IN and retired from Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, IN where she was the Customs Manager for Dana. She was a past member of the Board of Directors for the Fort Credit Union headquarters in Fort Wayne, IN for 12 years. She was also a member of the Creative Writing Class at Morningside Evangelical Church where she contributed a short story which was published the fall of 2011 called Launching Out.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home on July 17.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
