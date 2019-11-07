|
|
Marjorie Lavon Anderson, 90, of Columbia City, died at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 2, 1929 in Jump River, Wis., a daughter of the late Lee James and Mamie B. (Smith) Perry. Her formative years were spent in the Coesse area where she graduated from Coesse High School in 1948.
On April 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Mark R. Anderson. The couple have always made their home in Whitley County. Mr. Anderson died on September 15, 2004.
During her high school years, she worked at the former Blue Bell in Columbia City. After raising her children, she worked for Viking, Inc. Columbia City and completed her work career at the Columbia City High School where she was a cook from 1979 to 1995.
An avid IU Basketball and Chicago Cubs fan, she was disappointed if she missed a game. She liked to attend IU Basketball games in person at every opportunity. Growing up on a farm, she delighted in gardening, raising both flowers and vegetables. She would can her produce to last through the winter months and passed her skill onto her grandchildren. A voracious reader, she always had a new romance novel or a book on history.
She is survived by her daughter, Loretta L. Anderson and a son, Curt L. Anderson, both of Columbia City; granddaughters, Rechel (Cam) Lickey, and Jordanna J. Glaze; great grandchildren, Cale and Max Lickey; and two sisters, Arlene A. Gaff, of Columbia City, and Janice Evers, of Fort Wayne.
A private burial will take place at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or the Humane Society of Whitley County. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 8, 2019