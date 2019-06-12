Marjorie P. Ellenberger, 83, of Claypool, Ind., passed away at 9:46 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital. Born April 5, 1936 in Silver Lake, she was the daughter of Emery Loyal and Edna (Floor) Brandenburg.

She graduated from Silver Lake High School with the Class of 1954. On June 11, 1960, she married Kenneth Clair Ellenberger in Huntsville, Ala. Marjorie had been a homemaker, but also worked as a waitress, Heckman Bindery in North Manchester and lastly in Food Services at Manchester College. She was a member of New Hope Wesleyan Church, Columbia City. She was an avid card player, loved to cook and enjoyed listening to gospel music every Thursday evening at Grace Village. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband Kenneth and loved gardening. Marjorie in her later years, lived for each of her grandchildren and they were one of the main reasons that kept her going forward.

Survivors include her four children, Deborah (Darrell) Anderson, of South Whitley, Kenneth Brian Ellenberger, of Claypool, Terri Lawson, of Sparta, Tenn., and Rhonda (Mike) Anderson, Claypool; sister, Helen Huffman, of Columbia City; sister in laws, Carol Brandenburg, Warsaw, Jackie Brandenburg, Waco, TX and Susie Brandenburg, Mishawaka; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth C. Ellenberger; son in law, Kenneth Lawson; sister, Betty Deaton; and three brothers, Emery, Harvey and Jerry Brandenburg.

A gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Faucett officiating. Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.