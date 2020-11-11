Mark A. Crawford, 63, of Columbia City, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Canterbury Green Nursing Home. Born August 17, 1957 in Whitley County, he was the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Brandenburg) Crawford.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1975. Mark worked for Weatherhead/ Goma for 28 years and after the plant closed, he worked for Paragon until he retired. Mark was an avid fisherman year round and also enjoyed watching sports. He was a diehard Chicago Bears fans through good years and bad.
Mark is survived by his two brothers, Garry (Sharon) Crawford and Greg Crawford; niece, Brooke Hall; nephews, Brian Crawford and Brad Crawford; and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. At 2 p.m. there will be a funeral procession to Nolt Cemetery where a graveside service will be held. Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating. Mark request memorial donations be given to the Disabled American Veterans
or the Wounded Warrior Project
