Mark A "Grady" Gradeless
1958 - 2020
Mark A. "Grady" Gradeless, age 62, of Columbia City, IN, passed away at 11:59 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. Born on May 19, 1958 in Columbia City, he was the son of Clifford and Constance (Smith) Gradeless.
Grady attended Thorncreek Schools and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1977. He started working at Dana Corporation at age 18 until his retirement in 2010 then returned to work there in 2016. Grady was retired from the United Auto Workers, was a current member of Steelworkers Union, and was an avid tinkerer. He also enjoyed watching That 70's Show and having milk and cookies every night.
Survivors include his daughters Natalee (Travis) Wright, of Columbia City, and Melissa (Ryan) Skaw, of Wasilla, AK; grandchildren Logan Zarones, Hunter Skaw, Wyona Skaw, Zana Skaw, and Ally (Cory) Maynard; great-grandson Caspian Maynard; siblings Mike (Marsha) Gradeless and Ann (Ray) Morris, both of Columbia City, and Chris (Bill) Hackworth, of North Webster.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
The family prefers any memorial contributions in memory of Grady be made to Mark Gradeless Memorial Welding Scholarship Fund.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
