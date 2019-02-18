Mark D. Schilling, 65, of Columbia City, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born July 1, 1953 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Robert Schilling and Esta (Springer) Schilling.

He graduated from Bishop Luers High School with the Class of 1971. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. On Sept. 14, 1996, he married Christina M. Weigold. He worked over 30 years for Raytheon, until his retirement in 2013. Mark was an active member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church. Over the years he had been a leader of the youth choir, adult choir, youth leader, church pianist, singer, songwriter and teacher of music. He also was a member of the contemporary Christian music group, PACEM.

Survivors include his wife, Christina Schilling; children, Scott (Kathleen) Schilling, of Churubusco, Joseph (Melissa) Schilling, of Brandon, Fla., Emily (Alan Cooper) Schilling, Dakota Schilling and Brayden Schilling, all of Columbia City; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debra Schilling.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Rosary at 2 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S Line St, Columbia City with calling an hour prior. Father Gary Sigler will be officiating. Burial to follow at Thorn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in Mark's memory to St. Paul's Youth Choir. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 19, 2019