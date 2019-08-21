Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlin E Worden


1939 - 2019
Marlin E Worden Obituary
Marlin E. Worden, 79, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away peacefully at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, where he had been a patient for two days after fighting with Multiple System Atrophy, a very rare disease. Born December 27, 1939 in Columbia City, he was the son of William M. and Lucille (DePoy) Worden.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, and that is where he met his future wife. After returning home, he married Irmgard Raithel on December 13, 1964 at the Columbia City United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Columbia City Masonic Lodge 189. F. & A.M., Mizpah Shrine, American Legion, VFW, Elks Moose and Eagles.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Irmgard Worden; children, Romando (Paula) Worden, Beate Worden, Nadin Worden and Corina Worden, all of Columbia City; sister, Carol (Orville) Grable, of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Peter Manfred Worden.
A gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. A masonic service and message will be 11 a.m. Thursday with a gathering beginning an hour prior at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 20, 2019
