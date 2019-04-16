Home

Marquita Jeanene Boyer


1944 - 2019
Marquita Jeanene Boyer Obituary
Marquita Jeanene Boyer, 75, of Tri-Lakes, passed away peacefully at her home at 11:02 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born March 14, 1944 in Elwood, Ind., a daughter of Lloyd D. and Loretta J. (Dever) Singer.  
She is survived by her husband Jack, a daughter, two sons, a step-son, two step-daughters, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her father, Lloyd D. Singer and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her mother Loretta, a sister, and a brother.
 The funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.  Burial is at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.  Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Mission Society at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
